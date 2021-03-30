InventHelp Inventor Develops Column Accessory to Prevent Bird Nesting (CBA-3965)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 "I wanted to create a way to prevent birds from building their nests on top of my porch columns," said an inventor, from Jonesville, S.C., "so I invented the BIRD OUTS. My design can be used with any exterior column on a porch, patio or other area where a bird may nest."

The patent-pending invention prevents birds from nesting on top of an outdoor column. In doing so, it helps to eliminate residue and messes associated with birds nesting above an outdoor space. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3965, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

