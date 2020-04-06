InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Calculator and Tissue Dispenser (MTN-3374)

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Current smartphone models continue to demonstrate the advantages of multi-functional devices. With this in mind, an inventor from Bronx, N.Y., decided to apply this concept to another popular handheld electronic device.

He developed CALCY to provide quick access to a calculator and a supply of facial tissues at the same time. As such, it eliminates the need for two separate units, one for tissues and one for calculating and is easy to use, carry and store. Attractively styled as a fashion accessory, this compact, lightweight and portable handheld accessory makes an ideal gift for any occasion. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I like experimenting with and using combination products," he said. "The dual functionality of this particular idea seemed well worth pursuing."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3374, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

