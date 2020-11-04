InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Hair Cleansing and Detangling Tool (LAX-1216)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of having to spend so much time shampooing, conditioning and then combing and brushing my hair," said an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "This multifunctional hair care accessory will help to speed up the process."

He invented the D-TANGLEPRO, patent-pending, to combine the functions of a comb, brush and hair care product dispenser into one unit. As such, it streamlines the otherwise time-consuming process of detangling hair. In addition, there is no longer a need to clean up messy shampoo or conditioner spills. What's more its lightweight, compact and portable design renders it easy to use, transport and store. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

