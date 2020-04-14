InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Outdoor Cooler and Tote Bag (LVT-214)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While spending time in the great outdoors, from camping to tailgate parties, can be quite enjoyable, shopping for essentials, packing and unpacking can be somewhat time-consuming and stressful. Fortunately, an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev., has figured out how to streamline that process.

She developed a prototype for CAMP-O-COOLER to provide a convenient space-saving container for picnics, tailgates, etc. As such, it eliminates the need to carry a separate cooler along with a tote bag. Thus, it saves shopping and packing time and energy. At the same time, it reduces the volume of trash in landfills, making it eco-friendly. It is also lightweight, compact, versatile and affordably priced. In addition, it makes a great gift for any occasion.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "For outdoor activities like camping and picnics," she said, "I wanted something that would save time and money and also be environmentally friendly."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

