InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Oxygen and Breathing Treatment Mask (ORD-2857)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother needed continuous oxygen along with four breathing treatments a day," said an inventor from Deltona, Fla. "Since removing her mask was not a safe option, I came up with this solution as a result of my nursing skills."

She developed a prototype for CARM DUO BREATHER/FEEDER, patent-pending, to provide a means of administering breathing medication to a patient with an oxygen mask. As such, it does not interrupt the flow of oxygen. "Safe, practical and easy to use, it keeps patients comfortable. It also saves time and effort and is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2857, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

