InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Solar and Generator System for Producing Electricity (HKT-142)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Stony Point, N. Y. found a way to capitalize on the success of solar panel systems in producing electricity while conserving natural resources. His idea involves using both solar panels and a generator together.

He developed SMART HYBRID, patent-pending, to produce electricity from solar panels during the day and from a generator at night. As such, his system provides renewable energy without the generation of greenhouse gases. Adaptable and environmentally friendly, it affords peace of mind during power outages. At the same time, it conserves energy and saves money. It is also practical, reliable and easy to operate. In addition, users appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After I had success with a solar panel system providing the electrical needs for my entire home," he said, "I thought of this hybrid approach that incorporates a conversion to a generator at night."

The original design was submitted to the Hacketstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HKT-142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

