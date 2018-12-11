InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Accessory for Collared Shirts (CCP-1447)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wear dress shirts for work every day. With extended wear, the shirt eventually causes my neck to become irritated," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "While trying to think of a solution, I came up with a convenient way to prevent such irritation and remain comfortable."

He developed the SOFT COLLAR to prevent a collared dress shirt from irritating the neck. The accessory makes wearing collared shirts more comfortable. It is adaptable for use with any collared shirt. The device is ideal for use by individuals who wear dress shirts for work every day. Furthermore, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

