InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort and Safe Soak (BTM-2663)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While attempting to relax in a bathtub, I find that I am uncomfortable," said an inventor from Middletown, Delaware." This inspired me to develop a means to provide individuals with enhanced comfort as well as safety while soaking in the tub."

She developed the BATH N' LAX to allow users to soak in comfort while supporting their neck and back. This invention may provide relaxed soaking and may increase safety conditions while bathing. Additionally, it would feature a durable and long-lasting puncture-resistant design.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2663, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

