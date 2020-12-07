InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Control (AUP-1261)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While walking my pit bull the leash would irritate him under the arms as well as around the neck," said one of the inventors from San Antonio, Texas. "This inspired me to create an adjustable device that allows the walk to be a pleasant experience for both of us."

The inventors developed the 2 IN 1 DOG WALKER to be easy to use, adjustable as well as convenient. This invention would provide a secure and comfortable anchoring device for a dog that would eliminate pressure on the trachea/neck area. Additionally, by combining the leash together with a harness it could save consumers money.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1261, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

