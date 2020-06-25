InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Core Strengthener (KOC-1357)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a fun and safer means of strengthening my abdominal muscles," said an inventor from Enid, Oklahoma. "This inspired me to develop a device that could be employed in a pool to tone the core without strain."

She developed the patent-pending POOL EXERCISE EQUIPMENT to provide a low-impact resistance workout that would strengthen the abdominal muscles. This invention could improve cardiovascular health and performance while alleviating pain and strain in the shoulders and back. Additionally, it may help users lose weight and achieve a more slender and attractive appearance.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

