InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Cover And Tote (ORD-2740)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While driving long distances I have discomfort in my arm and needed something to rest it on," said an inventor from Leesburg, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a soft and comfortable covering for an armrest that would also provide practical storage."

He developed the ARMREST TOTE to provide comfortable cushioning for the arm to reduce pain, stress and fatigue on the road. This invention may allow a driving trip to be much more enjoyable. Additionally, it would keep personal items and supplies readily accessible to the driver.

