InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Cover (ORD-2768)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I find the nearly 90 minute process of relaxing my hair to be uncomfortable," said an inventor from Ocoee, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a means to cover and protect my ears while processing or styling my hair."

She developed the COSMETIC EAR COVER to protect the sensitive skin on and around the ears to reduce pain and discomfort associated with styling the hair. This effective and easy to use invention is lightweight and portable. It may save valuable time by providing the user or hairstylist with greater confidence and increased efficiency.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2768, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

