InventHelp Inventor develops Comfort Cutting Cushion (FLA-3067)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --"While cooking, my hand has become sore due to chopping various items," said an inventor from Lauderhill, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide comfort when employing a knife."

She developed the KNIFE CUSHION to provide a safer and more comfortable method of chopping, dicing and cutting food that could save valuable time and energy. This invention offers additional control while preparing food. Additionally, it would ensure that users have better hand posture to prevent strain, soreness, calluses and injures.

The original design was submitted to the Florida sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3067, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

