InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Glove (DLL-3473)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the medical field for years," said an inventor from Irving, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a better disposable glove which may allow various products to be applied to a patient."

She developed the TOUCH OF LOVE to provide a soft, satiny feel when ointments, lotions and creams are applied to patients. This invention could enhance patient care. Additionally, it could store various supplies for increased efficiency.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3473, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

