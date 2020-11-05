InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfort Strap (CTK-1049)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have large ankles and purchased four pairs of shoes that fit, however, the straps are too small," said an inventor from Baton Rouge, La. "Since I did not want to return the shoes, I was inspired to develop a means to expand the length of the ankle strap."

She developed the SHOE STRAP EXTENSION (SSE) to expand the wearer's shoe selection. This patent-pending invention would provide individuals with enhanced comfort without detracting from their footwear. This accessory would be easy to position as well as adjust. Additionally, this invention features a convenient and practical design.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-1049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

