InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for Bedside Commodes (CLC-4606)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way for patients like my mother to comfortably sit up for a long period of time while using a bedside commode," said an inventor, from Strongsville, Ohio, "so I invented the COMMODE COZY. My design offers a comfortable alternative to sitting and resting against the hard commode surface."

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way to use a bedside commode. In doing so, it eliminates the need to sit on a hard, cold surface. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it could help to prevent patient embarrassment and discomfort. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes and individuals who utilize bedside commodes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLC-4606, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

