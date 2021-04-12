InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for Drying the Body (FGC-206)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to cover the body when drying off without the risk of a towel coming loose and falling," said an inventor, from Alliance, Ohio, "so I invented the TOWEL COAT. My design provides added comfort and convenience."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cover and dry the body after a bath or shower. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional towels or robes. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it can be utilized at home, hotels, fitness clubs and spas, hospitals, etc. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

