InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for Sitting Upright in Bed (BMA-5409)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to sit up and watch TV in bed," said an inventor, from Lowell, Mass., "so I invented SIT UP COMFORT."

The invention provides a comfortable way to sit upright in bed. In doing so, it enables an individual to easily watch television, read or play video games in bed. As a result, it could help to reduce strain on the back and body. The invention features a space-saving design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and college dormitories. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added comfort and convenience when sitting in bed."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5409, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

