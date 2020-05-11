InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for the Bathroom (TRO-249)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to comfortably sit or lean back on a toilet," said an inventor, from Thornhill, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented LEAN ON ME."

The invention provides a more comfortable way to sit on a toilet. In doing so, it enables an individual to lean backwards while using the toilet. As a result, it increases support and it could help to reduce back pain. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could increase comfort and back support while going to the bathroom."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-249, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

