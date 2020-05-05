InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for the Couch (BRK-2775)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My disability made it difficult for me to rest comfortably on the couch and get up," said an inventor, from Killen, Ala., "so I invented the COMFY COUCH."

The invention provides a more comfortable way to sit or rest on a couch. In doing so, it could help to relieve fatigue and aching joints. As a result, it enhances relaxation and it could ease the task of leaving the couch. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added comfort and support for individuals while relaxing on the couch."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2775, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

