InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for Toilets, Bedside Commodes & Bedpans (JAD-137)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide added comfort for individuals while using a toilet, bedside commode or bedpan," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the ROYAL BUM PAD. My design eliminates the red ring and discomfort associated with sitting directly on the hard toilet, commode or bedpan surface."

The patent-pending invention enhances comfort when using a toilet, bedside commode or bedpan. In doing so, it prevents prolonged contact with hard plastic surfaces. As a result, it reduces pressure and discomfort and it helps to prevent the user from sticking and causing spills. The invention features a sanitary design that is easy to apply, use and remove so it is ideal for households, health care facilities, nursing homes and home care settings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JAD-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

