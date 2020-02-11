InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Anti-Snoring Device (LAX-1112)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I want to be able to take a nap without disturbing others with the sound of my snoring," said an inventor from Valencia, Calif. "I know other people feel like this as well. This led me to develop a comfortable, privacy-enhancing way to catch some shuteye without bothering anyone nearby."

He developed the patent pending SNORE SUPRESSOR CAPSULE to enable the user to sleep without disturbing anyone nearby with the sound of snoring. This keeps others from being annoyed. The accessory ensures that the user has sufficient privacy to nap comfortably. The device makes it easier to catch up on sleep while commuting to and from work, traveling or taking an office break. It allows the head to articulate fully for enhanced comfort. Additionally, the invention eliminates the discomfort associated with having to wear invasive anti-snoring devices.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1112, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

