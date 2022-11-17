InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Face Mask Option (FED 2413)

PITTSBURGH , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be an improved face mask to prevent ear irritation, gaps and fogging of eyewear," said an inventor, from Fort Lewis, Wash., "so I invented the PROTECT U. My face mask would be more comfortable to wear than existing masks."

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it reduces pressure and irritation at the back of the ears. It also ensures that the mask remains in place on the face. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

