InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Seat Pad for Truck Drivers (HUN-913)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I suffer from back pain and hemorrhoid discomfort," said an inventor, from Baytown, Texas. "I thought there could be an improved cushion to alleviate these issues, so I invented the INFLATABLE SEAT CUSHION."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to enhance comfort for truck drivers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional seat cushions. As a result, it could help to relieve lower back pain and it could help to reduce soreness from hemorrhoids. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added comfort and safety when driving for extended periods of time."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-913, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

