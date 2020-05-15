InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Urine Collection Accessory for Individuals (HKT-128)

PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way for women, children, physically impaired, and elderly to give urine samples," said an inventor, from Pompton Lakes, N.J., "so I invented the SIMPLY CLEAN URINE COLLECTION SYSTEM."

The patent pending invention facilitates the collection of urine specimens from individuals. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional collection methods and accessories. As a result, it eliminates the need to manually hold a specimen jar and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a simple and environmentally friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for medical facilities, women and individuals with limited mobility. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to collect your sample without having to balance and hold the collection cup."

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

