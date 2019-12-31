InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Way to Hold and Support a Baby (PHO-2719)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea after I had my daughter," said an inventor, from Avondale, Ariz. "I wanted to create a more supportive way to hold her with extra comfort when resting in my arms. Therefore, I created the TENDER ARM SLEEVE."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way for a parent to hold and feed a baby. In doing so, it supports the baby's head and neck while enhancing comfort and warmth. In addition, it shields the feeder from baby fluids. The invention is compatible with other toys, it provides entertainment for a baby with multiple purposes, including storage for baby items. It features a washable and user-friendly design that is good for travel and is ideal for parents with infants and toddlers. Additionally, it is affordably priced, it comes in variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides extra comfort and entertainment for a baby and it shields the feeder from baby fluids."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2719, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

