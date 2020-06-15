InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Way to Protect a Pet's Leg Wound (PHO-2669)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable way to prevent my dog from chewing at the wound on his leg," said an inventor, from Surprise, Ariz., "so I invented SHIN GUARD FOR PETS."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a wound or surgical site on a pet's leg. In doing so, it offers an alternative to neck cones. As a result, it helps to prevent a pet from touching, licking or biting the affected area and it could enhance comfort for pets. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for veterinarian offices and pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to promote the healing process for pets."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2669, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

