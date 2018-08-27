InventHelp Inventor Develops Comforting Baby Blanket (CCP-1411)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got the idea after witnessing children crying and screaming in stores," said an inventor from Harvey, Ill. "I thought that there had to be a better way to calm down such fussy behavior. This inspired me to invent a soft, soothing blanket that lulls a child to rest."

She developed the CUBBLE BABY BLANKET to make the child feel as if they are held in a loved one's arms. This calms down a fussy child and also helps the child feel more at ease so that they will not cry or scream. The accessory ensures that the child remains comforted and content if a parent or caregiver is busy. It offers parents and caregivers added peace of mind. In addition, the blanket is made of soft, comforting materials.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1411, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

