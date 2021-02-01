InventHelp Inventor Develops Commercial Vehicle Cover for Public Parking Lots (OCC-1537)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to protect your car in a public parking lot during cold and snowy weather," said an inventor, from Irvine, Calif., "so I invented the COVER CAR. My design prevents snow and ice from accumulating on your parked car."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to protect vehicles from inclement weather while parked in a public lot. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of brushing or scraping snow and ice from a parked vehicle. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent damage caused by weather, debris, sunlight, etc. The invention features a durable and effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for commercial establishments and companies with parking lots. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1537, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

