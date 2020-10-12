InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication Barrier Breaker (NMJ-526)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate not knowing what others are saying when they are speaking a different language," said an inventor from Jackson, Tenn. "This inspired me to develop a device that would eliminate the communication barrier."

He developed the REVERSE BABYLON to offer voice translation for direct person-to-person communication. In doing so, this invention would remove any communication barrier. This device would offer a self-sufficient design that would eliminate the need for interpreters. As such, it could meet the demands of the global market place. Additionally, this practical and convenient electronic device would feature a compact and lightweight design.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-526, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

