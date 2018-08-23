InventHelp Inventor Develops Communication System for Restaurants (BRK-2494)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sometimes I have trouble getting the attention of my server when I am out, which results in delays in customer service or getting the check," said an inventor from Tuscaloosa, Ala. "To help patrons communicate with their servers more efficiently, I came up with this idea."

He developed the WAITER'S BUZZER to offer a better way for patrons to communicate with their servers while dining out at a restaurant. The system ensures that servers are available to answer questions, take orders or provide assistance. The invention also enables servers to organize their time efficiently at work. It improves customer service at busy locations, as it helps patrons receive their bills in a timely manner. Additionally, the system makes it easier to manage a crowded eatery.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2494, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

