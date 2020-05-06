Inventhelp Inventor Develops Compact Garbage Disposer for Households (WDH-2523)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a smaller garbage disposer unit that is safe to use," said an inventor, from Potomac, Md., "so I invented the LYNNE GRINDER."

The invention offers a space-saving alternative to traditional garbage disposer units. In doing so, it could enhance cabinet storage beneath a kitchen sink. It also could provide added safety and convenience as it's designed to be 100% child proof. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. There could also be a visual feature to allow deaf and hearing impaired individuals know when the unit is on. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could increase space and prevent injuries."

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

