InventHelp Inventor Develops Compact Portable Warmer (MTN-3307)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a compact means of warming baby bottles for my children," said an inventor from Mount Vernon, New York. "This inspired me to develop a better accessory which would quickly and more easily warm bottles while also being portable."

She developed THE KINGSTON to provide freedom of traveling for on-the-go parents. This invention would ensure that a baby's bottle or baby food could be heated whenever needed. This would eliminate giving cold bottles to babies.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

