InventHelp Inventor Develops Conceded Stroke Stick (OTW-260)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a golf pro, I notice the great deal of time it takes people to putt," said an inventor from La Quinta, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to determine 'conceded' putts to save time as well as arguments."

He developed the patent-pending GIMME STICK to save valuable time by speeding up recreational rounds of golf that may extend a courtesy to other golfers. This lightweight and compact invention could aid golfers when measuring distances for conceded strokes. Additionally, it may prevent arguments among players to ensure that play remained fair, friendly and civil and consistent.

