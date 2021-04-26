InventHelp Inventor Develops Confident Wipe (PND-5088)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I experienced urine leakage due to prostate problems, kidney cancer as well as urinary tract issues," said an inventor from Oaklyn, N.J. "This inspired me to develop a means for men to feel more confident in their hygiene and appearance by absorbing leakage."

He developed the WILLIE WIPER to catch excess urine drips from the penis to eliminate the embarrassment of wet spots. This invention provides improved sanitation for men and contributes to better hygiene and increased cleanliness. Additionally, it features a convenient, effective and practical design that could provide users with peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5088, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

