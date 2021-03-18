InventHelp Inventor Develops Connection Accessory for Extension Cords (SUU-660)

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and I needed a better way to connect two extension cords or a power tool and an extension cord," said an inventor, from Waterloo, Ill., "so I invented the EXTENSION CONNECTION. My sleek design protects the connection between two cords while working."

The invention provides a secure way to hold two electrical extension cords together. In doing so, it prevents the cords from pulling apart while working. As a result, it enhances safety, it eliminates the hassle of having to reconnect the cords and it offers an easier way to pull cords without getting caught on items. The invention features a durable and waterproof design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, maintenance workers, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it enables flood victims to safely utilize electricity with pumps and other necessities.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

