InventHelp Inventor Develops Container for Paint Trays and Tools (CPC-358)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Southington, Conn., has developed THE BIG PAINT PAN, an oversized pan that contains a standard sized paint tray and other painting tools. It will contain any spills that might be associated with using these painting tools. A prototype is available.

"I am a self-employed residential remodeler. My job requires a lot of painting. I like to keep my work areas clean, so I developed my invention to contain messes during painting projects," said the inventor. THE BIG PAINT PAN collects spills and drips from standard paint trays and painting tools. It helps prevent messes and the associated clean-up. This will, in turn, save time and effort during painting projects. This pan offers a lightweight and easy-to-handle design. It is ideal for commercial painters, maintenance personnel and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

