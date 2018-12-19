InventHelp Inventor Develops Control System for Power Windows in Vehicles (PIT-845)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got caught in the rain, and that is when I realized that I had left the windows in my vehicle down," said an inventor from Hermitage, Pa. "I thought that there had to be a better way to close the windows in the event of a rainstorm, which led me to develop this system."

He developed AUTO RAIN WINDOWS to offer a more convenient way to control the operation of a vehicle's power windows. The system makes it easier to roll the windows up in the event of a sudden rainstorm. This ensures that the windows are closed so that moisture does not get into the interior, which keeps the interior dry and safe from harm to electrical controls, saving in repairs. The invention provides added peace of mind to concerned owners. In addition, it is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-845, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

