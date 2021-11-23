InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for 5-Gallon Buckets (LUV-173)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to carry multiple 5-gallon buckets to and from a jobsite," said an inventor, from Frankfort, Ky., "so I invented the BUCKET TOOL BOX. My design would also help to keep 5-gallon buckets, tools and supplies organized in the bed of a truck."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to organize and carry multiple 5-gallon buckets. In doing so, it enables buckets to be easily transported to a jobsite location. As a result, it eliminates the need for back and forth trips to a truck and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, trade workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

