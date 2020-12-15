InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Nurses (CCP-1624)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse and my pockets are always full with nursing accessories, writing implements and other items," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill. "I thought there could be a better way to keep necessary items readily accessible while working, so I invented the NURSE PURSE. My design increases convenience and comfort for nurses when carrying a variety of items."

The invention provides an effective way for nurses and healthcare workers to carry various supplies. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place numerous items within scrub or clothing pockets. As a result, it increases organization and it helps to prevent uncomfortable and unsightly bulges in pockets. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for nurses, healthcare workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1624, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

