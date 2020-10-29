InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Removing Makeup (ORD-2845)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a quick and easy way to remove or clean up a problem area when applying makeup," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the GLAM STIX. My design eliminates the hassle of having to remove all your makeup to fix one spot."

The invention provides a timesaving way to remove or clean up makeup around various areas of the face. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional makeup removing methods. As a result, it enhances neatness and sanitation and it can be used to remove mascara, eyeliner, lipstick, concealer, etc. The invention features a compact and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear makeup and professional makeup artists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2845, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

