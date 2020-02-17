InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Tennis Players (BRK-2709)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love playing tennis but I thought there could be an easier way to keep tennis balls handy," said an inventor, from Woodland, Ala., "so I invented P.I.P.O. TENNIS GEAR."

The patent pending invention ensures that a supply of tennis balls is readily available. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for or retrieve a tennis ball while playing. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for tennis players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to keeping tennis balls in a pocket or scattered on the ground."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2709, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

