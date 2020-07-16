InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for the Bathroom (RHO-1081)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to use your phone or other mobile devices while on the toilet or in the bathtub," said an inventor, from Fredericksburg, Va., "so I invented the HANDY DANDY STAND."

The patent-pending invention provides a hands-free way to support a book or mobile device in the bathroom. In doing so, it could help to prevent items from being dropped or damaged. It also enhances sanitation and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that your hands remain free while reading or using your mobile device in the bathroom."

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1081, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

