InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Washing Pets (RVS-137)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way for pet owners to clean their furry friends," said an inventor, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending PAW BATH. My design enables you to scrub and wash a pet without wasting extra water."

The invention provides an effective way to wash and massage a pet's fur. In doing so, it eliminates the need to scrub a pet with one hand and hold a hose with the other hand. As a result, it helps to prevent overspray or wasted water and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, groomers and animal shelters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RVS-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

