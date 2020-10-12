InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient and Comfortable Warming Accessory (MTN-3492)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way for parents to control the warmth of their child while traveling," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the THERMAL COMFORT."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep a baby or child warm while seated in a car seat or stroller. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional blankets or heavy coats. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it could provide added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants, toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for adults.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a child or baby to stay warm and safe in their seat without having to wear a heavy coat or bulky snowsuit."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3492, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

