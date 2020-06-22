InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient and Eco-Friendly Accessory for Bicyclists (CCT-4365)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient alternative to manually tracking and calculating information while riding my bike," said an inventor, from Lewis Center, Ohio, "so I invented the CYCLE DASH SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way to track speed, distance and calories burned while riding a bike. It also enables a cyclist to charge a mobile device. As a result, it could enhance entertainment and it could make riding a bicycle more enjoyable. The invention features a versatile and eco-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for bicyclists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases convenience, communication and entertainment for bicyclists."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

