InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient and Sanitary Bathroom Accessory for Men (CKL-1223)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to prevent excess urine from dripping and staining a man's pants," said an inventor, from Kankokee, Ill., "so I invented the AFTER URINE CATCH - AUC."

The invention provides an effective way to absorb excess urine from a male's penis after using the bathroom. It prevents the need for excess shaking and absorbs later dripping. In doing so, it could help to prevent messes and stains. As a result, it could enhance hygiene and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to increase comfort and sanitation after using the bathroom."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

