InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Beach Buddy Bucket (NJD-2177)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have both struggled and watched other beach goers struggle with their umbrella set-ups," said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y. "I invented the BEACH BUDDY BUCKET as a way to ensure umbrella stability in a simple to use fashion."

The patent-pending invention ensures safety and peace of mind by anchoring and securing the beach umbrella in all kinds of weather. In doing so, it provides added convenience and accessibility to carry a wide variety of items onto the beach. It can also be used as a trash container to take garbage off the beach, maintaining a clean environment. The invention enhances an enjoyable hassle free beach experience. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design solves the problem of an unstable umbrella set-up while providing a broad spectrum of functionality."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

