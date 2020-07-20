InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Beverage Accessory to Reduce Waste (MTN-3272)

NEW JERSEY, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to enjoy your favorite drink, without spills" said an inventor, from Hackettstown, N.J., "so I invented the SIPSTER."

The invention provides an effective way to stir and consume a beverage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to utilize separate stirrers, straws, stoppers and other beverage accessories. As a result, it prevents messes, spills and waste. The invention features a lightweight and portable 4-in-1 design that is convenient and easy to use so, it is ideal for fast-food outlets, restaurants and coffee shops. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent the waste associated with using multiple beverage accessories."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3272, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

