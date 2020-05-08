InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Brace (LGI-2839)

PITTSBURGH, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working in the construction industry I realized the need to safely hold doors while hinges or door knobs were applied or they were planned or sanded," said an inventor from Hempstead, New York. "This inspired me to develop a means to hold doors on edge."

He developed the patent pending WORKING DOOR BRACE to safely hold a door in a vertical working position without holding it between the legs. This invention would be easy to use without requiring the door to be continually repositioned. Additionally, it would feature a lightweight, strong, portable, adjustable and stable design.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2839, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

